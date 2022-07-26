Montreal teen facing charges after police chase, crash on Hwy. 401 in Cobourg: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal teenager is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing a vehicle in Cobourg, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cobourg.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going, prompting a police pursuit.

“Officers followed a short distance and disengaged due to public safety concerns,” police stated.

OPP say officers a short time later located the vehicle which had rolled after failing to negotiate an off-ramp. No injuries were reported.

Police determined the vehicle had been stolen.

A 16-year-old from Montreal was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving a vehicle without a driver’s licence and stunt driving.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg court at a future date.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be released.

Police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).