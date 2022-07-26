Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal teen facing charges after police chase, crash on Hwy. 401 in Cobourg: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 5:15 pm
Northumberland OPP say a teenager fled from police in a stolen vehicle along Hwy. 401 on July 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a teenager fled from police in a stolen vehicle along Hwy. 401 on July 26, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Montreal teenager is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing a vehicle in Cobourg, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cobourg.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going, prompting a police pursuit.

Read more: Search expands for wanted federal offender after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

“Officers followed a short distance and disengaged due to public safety concerns,” police stated.

OPP say officers a short time later located the vehicle which had rolled after failing to negotiate an off-ramp. No injuries were reported.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Click to play video: 'SUV stolen in broad daylight on second attempt' SUV stolen in broad daylight on second attempt

A 16-year-old from Montreal was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving a vehicle without a driver’s licence and stunt driving.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg court at a future date.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be released.

Police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg taghighway 401 tagDangerous Driving tagRollover tagNorthumberland OPP tagStunt driving tagHwy 401 tagFlight From Police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers