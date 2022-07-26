Charges laid after body found in Edmonton house fire in January

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid manslaughter and arson charges after a body was found in a northeast Edmonton home on January 23.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called police to a suspicious fire at a home near 118 Avenue and 79 Street at 4:30 a.m.

A body was found inside the residence.

An autopsy identified the deceased as 32-year-old Thomas Richard Russell.

His death has been determined to be homicide, the medical examiner found. The cause of death is being withheld “for investigative reasons,” Edmonton police said.

Kody Shortneck, 28, was arrested and charged July 7 with kidnapping with a firearm, manslaughter with a firearm, interfere with a dead body and arson.

View image in full screen At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called police to the scene of a suspicious fire at a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 79 Street. Global News