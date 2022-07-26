Motorist arrested after cyclist assaulted in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge after a road rage incident in Peterborough on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault in the area of Armour and Dafoe roads. Police learned a group of cyclists had been riding together when a vehicle attempted to go around them.

Police say as the vehicle passed there was an exchange between the driver and the lead cyclist. The driver reportedly stopped the vehicle, got out and grabbed a cyclist, causing them to fall off their bicycle.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, police said Tuesday.