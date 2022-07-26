Menu

Comments

Crime

Motorist arrested after cyclist assaulted in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 2:34 pm
Peterborough police say a man was arrested after a cyclist was assaulted on July 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a man was arrested after a cyclist was assaulted on July 25, 2022. File Photo / Getty Images

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge after a road rage incident in Peterborough on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault in the area of Armour and Dafoe roads. Police learned a group of cyclists had been riding together when a vehicle attempted to go around them.

Read more: Cobourg man bites security guard at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, police say

Police say as the vehicle passed there was an exchange between the driver and the lead cyclist. The driver reportedly stopped the vehicle, got out and grabbed a cyclist, causing them to fall off their bicycle.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with assault.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, police said Tuesday.

