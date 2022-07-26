Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Work underway to remove Vancouver’s stuck barge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Removal of English Bay barge to finally begin' Removal of English Bay barge to finally begin
The City of Vancouver has announced that work to dismantle and remove the notorious English Bay barge will finally begin. Grace Ke has the details and reaction. – Jun 29, 2022

Work is finally underway in Vancouver’s English Bay to remove a huge barge that has been washed up on the beach for eight months.

A company has begun drilling piles into the shoreline to anchor the barge while it is cut apart and removed.

The city of Vancouver has said placement of the pilings is the first step in the removal process estimated to take three to four months to complete.

Read more: English Bay barge to be broken down and removed in pieces

Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver release English Bay barge removal details' City of Vancouver release English Bay barge removal details
City of Vancouver release English Bay barge removal details – Feb 10, 2022

The barge broke free of its moorings during a fierce storm and extremely high tide last November.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It washed up high on the sand and rocks near Sunset Beach, defeating all efforts to drag it free earlier this year.

Vancouver officials say the removal plan will ensure protection of sensitive marine habitats and has been developed in consultation with industry experts, partners and First Nation groups.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
English Bay tagBarge tagenglish bay barge tagVancouver barge tagEnglish Bay Barge Removal tagVancouver Barge Removal tagBarge Vancouver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers