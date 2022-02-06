Menu

Environment

English Bay barge to be broken down and removed in pieces

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Barge drifts loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as atmospheric river drenches B.C.' Barge drifts loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as atmospheric river drenches B.C.
A large barge drifted loose in Vancouver's English Bay on Monday afternoon, as an atmospheric river drenched the southern part of the province, leading to widespread flooding. Downtown Vancouver Twitter users shared footage of the free-floating vessel, which came close to the shoreline and Burrard Bridge – Nov 15, 2021

The barge that has been stranded on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach since running aground in November’s powerful storm will be broken down into pieces for removal, according to its owner.

The barge broke loose from its mooring in the midst of intense winds on Nov. 15, part of the same storm that devastated B.C. highways and flooded communities in the Fraser Valley and Southern Interior.

Read more: Barge crashes into Vancouver’s seawall as rainfall drenches southern B.C.

Sentry Marine Towing says it is still waiting for permits and approval from multiple entities, including the City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Park Board, WorkSafeBC and local first nations, but hopes to begin work within the next 30 days.

The company said a contractor crew will then begin cutting the barge into smaller pieces, which will be slowly loaded out by sea on a flat barge.

Click to play video: '‘It’s like a friendly new neighbour’: Vancouverites starstruck by infamous barge stuck since major storm' ‘It’s like a friendly new neighbour’: Vancouverites starstruck by infamous barge stuck since major storm
‘It’s like a friendly new neighbour’: Vancouverites starstruck by infamous barge stuck since major storm – Dec 9, 2021

That work could take between 45 and 60 days.

Trending Stories

The decision to break the barge down into pieces was based on risk, the company said. The cost of refloating it or cutting it up were about equivalent, but a refloating attempt comes with the risk the barge could sink.

Read more: Vancouver’s comedic and controversial ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sign is no more

The company says it has taken extensive precautions to protect against environmental damage, including assessments with environmental consultants, testing the paint on the barge for toxicity, and implementing plans to contain any dust, debris or spillage during the work.

The area around the barge will be fenced off during the work, it said.

Click to play video: 'Efforts to remove barge that run aground on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach have failed' Efforts to remove barge that run aground on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach have failed
Efforts to remove barge that run aground on Vancouver’s Sunset Beach have failed – Nov 16, 2021

Global News has requested comment from the City of Vancouver.

Since it was stranded, the barge has become a popular destination for both locals and tourists, and a hotspot for selfies.

Read more: Floating crane renews buzz around English Bay barge, but city says no timeline for removal

Last month, the Vancouver Park Board removed a cheeky, temporary sign designating the beach “Barge Chilling Beach,” a nod to the city’s other iconic parody “Dude Chilling Park” sign in Mount Pleasant’s Guelph Park.

The sign was repeatedly defaced with the beach’s name in the Squamish language, “Í7iy̓el̓shn,” and some Indigenous advocates said the speed at which the parody sign went up underscored how slow Vancouver has been to add Indigenous names to city places.

