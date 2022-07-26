Menu

Canada

Ministry of Labour investigates after worker seriously injured in Alderville First Nation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 9:53 am
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after an incident in Alderville FIrst Nation Friday. Around 10:30 a.m., a worker was injured on a construction site. They were taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. The Ministry of Labour says the worker was hurt while working on a new residential construction project. An inspector visited the site, giving two requirements to Herb Lang Well Drilling. Investigation is ongoing.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating after an employee suffered serious injuries while working at a residential construction project in Alderville First Nation late last week.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to an injured worker at a residential construction site in the community of Roseneath. Initial reports were that the worker was struck by a large metal pipe.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, a worker was injured while working on a new residential construction project.

The individual was first taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and then airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The ministry on Monday said an inspector went to the site and issued two requirements to the employer Herb Lang Well Drilling Ltd.

The investigation is ongoing, says ministry spokesperson Anu Dhar.

