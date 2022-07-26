Ministry of Labour investigates after worker seriously injured in Alderville First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating after an employee suffered serious injuries while working at a residential construction project in Alderville First Nation late last week.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to an injured worker at a residential construction site in the community of Roseneath. Initial reports were that the worker was struck by a large metal pipe.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, a worker was injured while working on a new residential construction project.

The individual was first taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and then airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The ministry on Monday said an inspector went to the site and issued two requirements to the employer Herb Lang Well Drilling Ltd.

The investigation is ongoing, says ministry spokesperson Anu Dhar.