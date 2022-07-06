Ministry of Labour investigating after woman crushed by ATVs at Kawartha Lakes business: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating after a woman was seriously injured at a commercial business in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to a business for reports a woman was crushed between two side-by-side all-terrain vehicles.

Police say the 53-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

OPP say the MOL and the Federal Department of Labour were notified and are investigating.

OPP did not identify the business but MOL officials were seen at HB Cycle on Mclaren’s Creek Road in the village of Cameron, north of Lindsay, on Wednesday.

No other details were provided.