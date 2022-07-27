CityHousing hoping for city help amid $5.4M shortfall for two Hamilton projects

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s largest affordable housing provider says it’s hoping the city will help them with a $5.4-million shortfall for a pair projects ready for construction.

CityHousing says “last-minute” changes to federal funding rules through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has zapped a stream of cash needed to finish off a combined 95 units at a downtown and east-side development.

Manager of development Sean Botham says despite efforts repositioning funding, he says the agency needs another funder to come to the table to fill the gap.

“On Friday, we had a special meeting of the CityHousing Board and essentially brought forward a recommendation for the city to consider funding this gap to backstop it in the absence of this federal commitment,” Botham told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

In limbo are 45 rent-geared-to-income units at 104 Bay St. N. and 40 units at a 55 Queenston Rd. development in which all have already been sold.

Applications for the Hamilton projects were submitted in late 2020 to the CMHC’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund, which offers low-interest and forgivable loans.

Story continues below advertisement

The CityHousing deficit is tied to a June policy change in which the federal program lowered maximum eligibility amounts capping requests at lowered levels, according to Botham.

The agency will go before the city’s emergency and community services committee in August in the hopes of finding a resolution.

Coun. Jason Farr, who is CityHousing president, told Global News he believes the CMHC not being in tune with Ottawa’s $40-billion National Housing Strategy is the root of the current Hamilton funding problem.

“At a time where the housing crisis is at a zenith and we finally have a federal government making the significant investments required to tackle it, this hurts not only CityHousing and our two shovel-ready projects in Hamilton, but projects across the country I am sure,” Farr said.

In an email a CMHC spokesperson couldn’t comment on any details of the Hamilton projects due to confidentiality protocols of applications filed with the agency.

“We cannot release information regarding specific applications or potential projects until agreements have been signed and announced publicly by the proponents,” the CMHC’s Len Catling told Global News.

Catling said the corporation is continues to work with CityHousing on a number of projects.

Story continues below advertisement

“As always, our lines of communication remain open as we work together to address housing needs in Hamilton and right across the country,” said Catling.

Time is running out for the Bay and Queenston projects as construction start dates are set for September.

“We do need this funding, the majority of it secured,” according to Botham. “So we’re looking for this in the next two to three weeks.”

CityHousing eyeing help from specialist to lower growing annual security bill of $1.7M

CityHousing will be seeking the services of a new safety specialist to help reduce growing annual security costs becoming unsustainable at a number of the agency’s existing properties.

Over the past two years, the corporation has spent around $1.7 million annually on private security overall with Vanier Towers at 95 Hess St. S., absorbing much of it.

Story continues below advertisement

Manager of strategy and quality improvement Amanda Warren-Ritchie told Global News they don’t have the operational funds to continue at the current rate and will need to look at a more “holistic” approach in dealing with safety.

“A lot of it right now is spent on those physical aspects, so video cameras, security guards in our buildings,” according to Warren-Ritchie.

“We’re really want to step back and look at more of a community based approach in regards to how we manage our safety.”

Warren-Ritchie also said COVID protocols in the buildings during the pandemic also created a spike in overall costs.

A recent engagement with tenants as part of an overall strategic plan for the developments revealed many didn’t feel safe and that their well-being was affected at several properties.

“COVID has been huge and has disrupted their social habits as well as we’ve noticed an increase in mental health issues within our buildings and social issues that are happening,” said Warren-Ritchie.

The full-time specialist position, with a salary pegged at about $140,000 per year, is expected to create more manageable costs through a new plan and oversight with input from the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“(They need to) do those needs analysis again and create a safety and wellness approach that really is focusing on social development, looking at prevention, risk mitigation and those emergency responses. So kind of a whole package,” said Warren-Ritchie.