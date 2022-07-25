Slight decrease in natural gas price approved in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will see a slight drop in the cost of natural gas bills starting next week.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) says decreases in the North American natural gas market will lead to a 1.9 per cent drop in the bill for an average Manitoba homeowner starting Aug. 1. This adds up to about $16 in savings a year.

Gas rates for customers that have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected, the PUB added.

The PUB says the decrease is reflective of the price Centra Gas is currently paying for natural gas.

Read more: Natural gas rates to jump 20 per cent in Manitoba

Natural gas is sold in Manitoba on a cost-recovery basis, meaning Centra Gas doesn’t take a profit on what it sells to Manitobans. Rates will be reviewed again Nov. 1, the PUB says.

In April the regulator approved an increase in the primary gas rate, which saw a 20-per cent rise in costs for the average homeowner.