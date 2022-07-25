Menu

Consumer

Slight decrease in natural gas price approved in Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 6:10 pm
The Public Utilities Board has approved a slight decrease in the cost of natural gas in Manitoba starting Aug. 1. View image in full screen
The Public Utilities Board has approved a slight decrease in the cost of natural gas in Manitoba starting Aug. 1. Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Manitobans will see a slight drop in the cost of natural gas bills starting next week.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) says decreases in the North American natural gas market will lead to a 1.9 per cent drop in the bill for an average Manitoba homeowner starting Aug. 1. This adds up to about $16 in savings a year.

Read more: Analysts say natural gas could go even higher after breaking 14-year record this week

Gas rates for customers that have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected, the PUB added.

Click to play video: 'Canada to return sanctioned Russian natural gas turbine' Canada to return sanctioned Russian natural gas turbine
Canada to return sanctioned Russian natural gas turbine – Jul 10, 2022

The PUB says the decrease is reflective of the price Centra Gas is currently paying for natural gas.

Read more: Natural gas rates to jump 20 per cent in Manitoba

Natural gas is sold in Manitoba on a cost-recovery basis, meaning Centra Gas doesn’t take a profit on what it sells to Manitobans. Rates will be reviewed again Nov. 1, the PUB says.

In April the regulator approved an increase in the primary gas rate, which saw a 20-per cent rise in costs for the average homeowner.

