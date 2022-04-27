Natural gas rates to jump 20 per cent in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Natural gas prices are going up in Manitoba.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB), which approved the hike, says Manitobans will pay 20 per cent more for natural gas service starting Sunday.

That’s a jump of roughly $150 a year for the typical residential customer, the regulator says.

Gas rates for customers who have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected.

The PUB says the increase is reflective of the price Centra Gas is currently paying for natural gas.

In Manitoba natural gas is sold on a cost-recovery basis, meaning Centra Gas doesn’t take a profit on what it sells to Manitobans.

Rates will be reviewed again Aug. 1, the PUB says.

The PUB acts as an impartial tribunal and regulator, at arm’s length from the government.

In January the regulator approved a decrease in the primary gas rate, which saw a 14.2 per cent drop in costs for the average homeowner.

That decrease, which took effect Feb. 1, meant the typical residential customer would save $121 on their annual natural gas bill.

