Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Natural gas rates to jump 20 per cent in Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 2:08 pm
The Public Utilities Board approved a Centra Gas application to increase the primary gas rate in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The Public Utilities Board approved a Centra Gas application to increase the primary gas rate in Manitoba. Global News file

Natural gas prices are going up in Manitoba.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB), which approved the hike, says Manitobans will pay 20 per cent more for natural gas service starting Sunday.

Read more: Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill

That’s a jump of roughly $150 a year for the typical residential customer, the regulator says.

Gas rates for customers who have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected.

Click to play video: 'Consumer groups, province at odds over changes to Manitoba’s Public Utilities Board' Consumer groups, province at odds over changes to Manitoba’s Public Utilities Board
Consumer groups, province at odds over changes to Manitoba’s Public Utilities Board – Oct 20, 2020

The PUB says the increase is reflective of the price Centra Gas is currently paying for natural gas.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In Manitoba natural gas is sold on a cost-recovery basis, meaning Centra Gas doesn’t take a profit on what it sells to Manitobans.

Rates will be reviewed again Aug. 1, the PUB says.

Read more: Manitobans to see gas bills go down after PUB approval

The PUB acts as an impartial tribunal and regulator, at arm’s length from the government.

In January the regulator approved a decrease in the primary gas rate, which saw a 14.2 per cent drop in costs for the average homeowner.

That decrease, which took effect Feb. 1, meant the typical residential customer would save $121 on their annual natural gas bill.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill' Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill
Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill – Mar 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Natural Gas tagPublic Utilities Board tagRate Increase tagCentra Gas taggas rates tagcentra gas rate increase tagcost of natural gas tagManitoba Gas Rates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers