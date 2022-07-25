Menu

Health

Federal government seeks industry input for national dental care program

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2022 4:59 pm
New Liberal/NDP dental care proposal
Bruce Ward of the BC Dental Association discusses the proposed plan to provide dental coverage to Canadians who struggle with the cost of dental care. – Mar 24, 2022

The federal government has asked the private sector to weigh in on how companies could play a role in Canada’s national dental care plan.

The Liberals set aside $5.3 billion over the next five years to launch a dental care program for uninsured low- and middle-income families, starting with kids under the age of 12 by the end of this year.

Read more: Health minister confident Ottawa will meet deadline to implement dental care

The program is a key part of the confidence and supply deal the Liberals signed with the NDP to stave off a potential election until June 2025.

The government has issued a formal request for information, seeking input from industry players between now and Aug. 22.

NDP's Singh says he'll continue to hold Liberals accountable even with governance deal
NDP’s Singh says he’ll continue to hold Liberals accountable even with governance deal – Mar 22, 2022

In a statement, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the responses from various companies, along with consultations with provinces and territories, will inform federal decisions about how to proceed.

The government risks losing the NDP’s support if it misses the end-of-year deadline to fulfill its promise.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
