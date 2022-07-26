Blood donors needed for a pair of Guelph clinics this long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services is hoping people can give blood before heading out on the long weekend.

There are a couple of blood donor clinics taking place in Guelph.

One goes this Friday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and another happens on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both will take place at 130 Silvercreek Pkwy. N., north of Willow Road in the Winners plaza.

Canadian Blood Services said in a news release that it needs more than 100,000 new donors in Canada to keep up with demand.

Community development manager Gina Leyva said there is usually a need for blood donors at this time of the year, and they are currently having difficulty finding those willing to donate.

“All of our permanent centres are struggling,” said Leyva. “People out travelling, people are out and about. So there are a lot of reasons folks can’t book an appointment, they aren’t able to donate blood.”

Canadian Blood Services said that during the pandemic, the number of regular blood donors decreased by 31,000, resulting in the smallest donor base in a decade.

But it said that this past June was the third-highest month for welcoming new donors since the start of the pandemic.

“Everyone should feel comfortable donating blood (at their clinics),” said Leyva. “We’ve stepped up everything. Rigorous cleaning, physical distancing, mask wearing … everything.”

Leyva said donated blood gets tested to ensure that it is safe before it is used for transfusion or operations.

To make an appointment, visit the Canadian Blood Services website or call 1-888-236-6283.