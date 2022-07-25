Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario education minister wants extracurriculars offered in September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2022 12:56 pm
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario speaks in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for Ontario speaks in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario’s education minister says the government expects students to have access to extracurriculars when they return in September as labour negotiations with teachers continue.

Stephen Lecce’s comments come as the government is in the midst of bargaining with education unions before contracts expire at the end of August.

Read more: Ontario government, education union begin contract negotiations

Negotiations were fraught during the last bargaining phase three years ago, which saw teachers take work-to-rule action at various points.

Trending Stories

Extracurriculars like sports and clubs have been disrupted in the past during such labour actions but Lecce stressed that the province considers those activities crucial to a full learning experience.

Read more: Ontario child care rebates starting to roll out but program remains a ‘patchwork’

Story continues below advertisement

He says he’s confident the province will reach labour agreements that offer stability to students.

Lecce also shared the government’s plans for the return to school, which includes funding for tutoring and mental health supports to help catch up after pandemic disruptions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario schools tagOntario Education tagStephen Lecce tagMinistry Of Education tagcovid ontario education tagontario education covid tagontario schools stephen lecce tagstephen lecce ontario schools tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers