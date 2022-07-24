Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation hosts campers going to see the Pope at Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage

Send this page to someone via email

Marie Trottier is one of many campers who has travelled to the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation hoping to see the Pope on Tuesday.

“To allow us to come here, to open for us to come and camp here for a very little amount of money, it’s a blessing,” said Trottier.

She travelled from Northern Saskatchewan to the Alexis campsite, which is roughly 10 kilometres away from the Lac St. Anne pilgrimage site where the Pope will be.

“If I have a chance to see him, even from the distance, I am so grateful and thanking God to give me this chance and others,” said Trottier.

Camping is not allowed at the pilgrimage site for the papal visit, and so the Nation decided to open its grounds for visitors.

“We want to support the pilgrims who travel here every year,” said Chief Tony Alexis of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. “It’s been a good couple of years since the pilgrimage has happened and they were eager to come here and camp and want to get to the site.”

People are welcome at the campsite until July 27 for a $20 flat rate. There are upwards of 70 campers set up at the campsite so far, but there is space for roughly 300 — and more spots keep filling up.

“We have people from the States, have people from all throughout North America who come to Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage,” said Chief Alexis.

Adam McDonald is also staying at the powwow grounds. He came from Fort McMurray and hopes his visit will bring more than just a glimpse of the Holy Father.

View image in full screen Adam McDonald holds an MMIW flag while standing on Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation grounds, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Global News

“We need that reconciliation. We need the words from him. We need the healing,” said McDonald. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need that reconciliation. We need the words from him. We need the healing," said McDonald.

“For us, we are taking that initiative of healing and we are working very hard on that internally. The apology is a validation of the harms that were done to First Nations people.”

For Trottier, she hopes this visit from the Pope is what will help heal her and others.

“Healing is deep within from us. We need to forgive one another,” she said.

