Four Alberta men caught with 80 pounds of ‘unlawful’ halibut and crab

Four Albertans have been caught with more than 80 pounds of halibut and crab by conservation officers in Terrace, B.C, this week.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the four men were issued a combined $4,500 in fines for nine halibut and four bags of processed crab.

“COS was conducting routine angling compliance checks of in-transit recreational fishing vessels on Wednesday when the unlawful catch was discovered,” the service said, in a social media post.

“Numerous violation tickets were issued under the Fisheries Act.”

The seafood will be distributed to area residents in need, according to COS officials.

The service said this incident could have easily been avoided if the party had followed regulations related to possession limits and the transporting of fish to ensure the goods are identifiable and measurable.

