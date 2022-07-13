Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Bear seen in viral TikTok video approaching woman at B.C. bus stop has been put down

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Incredibly close bear encounter caught on camera in Whistler' Incredibly close bear encounter caught on camera in Whistler
WATCH: Video posted to TikTok by Natalie Wannamaker shows a black bear approaching a woman waiting at a bus stop in Whistler.

A bear seen in a viral video approaching a woman sitting at a bus stop in Whistler B.C., has since been euthanized.

Video posted to TikTok by Natalie Wannamaker showed the bear approaching a woman and sniffing a few times before wandering away.

Read more: ‘Tigger come back’: B.C. house cat chases black bear out of family’s yard

Wannamaker told Global News she has worked with bears before and helped the woman at the bus stop stay calm.

“I told her to kind of chill and make sure that she was not doing anything to startle it.”

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) confirmed Wednesday, however, that it had received multiple reports of a “food-conditioned black bear in Rebagliati Park and a nearby bus stop.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The organization said the bear displayed behaviour that showed a minimal fear of people, including eating human food at the park near a day camp, grabbing a backpack out of someone’s hand, making contact with someone sitting at a picnic table and repeatedly approaching people in search of food.

“Due to the public safety risk, this bear is not a candidate for relocation or rehabilitation,” the Conservation Officer Service said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Vernon among B.C.’s “deadliest communities” for black bears' Vernon among B.C.’s “deadliest communities” for black bears
Vernon among B.C.’s “deadliest communities” for black bears – Jul 5, 2022

The bear was put down on July 9.

“The COS urges residents to ensure attractants, such as garbage, pet food and bird seed, are securely stored to help prevent bears and other wildlife from accessing them,” the service added, reminding people never to feed wildlife.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildlife tagBear tagbears tagBlack Bear tagConservation Officer Service tagWhistler bear tagBear in viral video tagBear Whistler bus stop tagTikTok bear tagTikTok viral video bear tagWhistler bear killed tagWhistler bear video tagWhistler bus stop bear tagWhistler bus stop bear video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers