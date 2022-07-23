Ahthakakoop RCMP searching for 27-year-old man after woman allegedly assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Ahthakakoop RCMP is reporting that they received a report of an injured woman on Ordale Road, east of Mont Nebo at about 9:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers responded and located the woman, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Shadaine Stanley, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and failure to comply with release order condition.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP has issued an arrest warrant and is actively trying to locate him.

Stanley is described as approximately 5’7” tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

He has a number of tattoos, including writing above his eyebrow and on his right cheek, a cross on his left cheek and a large Playboy bunny on the left side of his neck.

Stanley has connections to Onion Lake and surrounding areas, but his current whereabouts are not known.

RCMP is asking the public to not approach him and to contact your local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP, your local police service, or 911 in an emergency.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.