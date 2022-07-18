Menu

Crime

Stolen plush banana, possession of cocaine just some of the RCMP reports from Country Thunder

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 6:20 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP list some of the work they had to do with the Country Thunder music festival. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP list some of the work they had to do with the Country Thunder music festival. Troy Charles / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP responded to 124 calls for service between Wednesday and Monday at the Country Thunder music festival in Craven, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP South District Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary said this resulted in 19 charges laid.

“This includes reports of disturbing the peace, lost and stolen items, missing person reports, liquor act offences, assault and everything in between. The highest number of calls for police assistance were on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and in total, 31 people were arrested and held by police for various offences.”

Some of the more serious calls were one person in possession of cocaine, two separate charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and four reports of assault.

Officers also responded to a report of theft of a giant plush banana, two fire prevention acts, a noise complaint and a vehicle stuck in the mud.

Combined Traffic Service Saskatchewan (CTSS), which included officers from Saskatchewan RCMP, the Moose Jaw Police Service and the Regina Police Service, worked on road safety for the area.

“Education was key and our team issued 162 warnings to members of the public,” said Const. Michel Hachey of CTSS Saskatchewan.

“CTSS officers conducted patrols in the Craven, Lumsden and Regina Beach areas on both highway and gravel roads. Between midnight July 15 and 4:00 a.m. July 18, 2022, CTSS police officers issued a total of 55 tickets and one 72-hour license suspension.”

Some of the stops included 13 speeding violations, six unregistered vehicles, six failures to produce registration paper and four failures to wear a seatbelt.

