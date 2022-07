Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have made an arrest after a homicide in Flin Flon.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report of an injured man in a back lane near Hill Street.

The 44-year-old victim from Denare Beach, Saskatchewan was taken to hospital where he died.

26-year-old Drew Sewap of Flin Flon has been charged with second-degree murder.