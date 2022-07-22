Menu

Canada

Third-string quarterback Jake Dolegala will start Sunday for the Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 5:40 pm
Jake Dolegala will make his first CFL start Sunday in a rematch against the Toronto Argonauts. View image in full screen
Jake Dolegala will make his first CFL start Sunday in a rematch against the Toronto Argonauts. Global News / File

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have confirmed Jake Dolegala will start at quarterback Sunday against the Toronto Argonauts.

The third-string quarterback will make his first career start in the CFL, as both Cody Fajardo and Mason Fine deal with injuries and illnesses.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Jake Dolegala excited for potential first CFL start

The team held only its second practice of the week Friday, as many players deal with COVID-19 and injuries.

The 25-year-old played college football at Central Connecticut, and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

After being a member of five NFL practice squads from 2020-2021, Dolegala headed north where he signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

More info to come…

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Jake Dolegala excited for potential first CFL start' Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Jake Dolegala excited for potential first CFL start
Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Jake Dolegala excited for potential first CFL start
