Third-string quarterback Jake Dolegala will start Sunday for the Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have confirmed Jake Dolegala will start at quarterback Sunday against the Toronto Argonauts.
The third-string quarterback will make his first career start in the CFL, as both Cody Fajardo and Mason Fine deal with injuries and illnesses.
The team held only its second practice of the week Friday, as many players deal with COVID-19 and injuries.
The 25-year-old played college football at Central Connecticut, and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
Trending Stories
After being a member of five NFL practice squads from 2020-2021, Dolegala headed north where he signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
More info to come…
Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Jake Dolegala excited for potential first CFL start
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments