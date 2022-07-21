Saskatchewan Roughriders push weekend game to Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders sent out a media release saying the home game against the Toronto Argonauts, scheduled for Saturday, has been pushed back to Sunday at 5 p.m.

This comes after six more players tested positive for COVID-19.

“To have to move our game is a worst-case scenario for us and something we never want to have to do,” said Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds.

“We know that our fans often plan to attend Rider games weeks and months in advance and there can be a lot of travel and logistics involved in that decision. For that, we are truly sorry, but we hope by keeping the game on the same weekend and moving it to Sunday our fans will still be able to make it out to enjoy Family Day at Mosaic Stadium.”

Reynolds will be holding a briefing with the media Thursday at 1:15 p.m.

The release said anyone with a ticket for Saturday’s game will automatically have their ticket moved to Sunday.

The club also plans on having many of the same events on Sunday, like the Coors Light Party in the Park at 2 p.m. and a Roughrider slime giveaway for kids.

Practice for the players will continue Thursday as planned.