Health

Saskatchewan Roughriders members, staff test positive for COVID-19

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 8:42 pm

Several members and support staff from the Saskatchewan Roughriders recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Argos rally to down Riders 30-24 after decisive touchdown in Wolfville, N.S.

On July 18, 2022, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released a statement that confirmed that several members of the team tested positive but are taking the necessary steps to avoid spreading.

“At least five players in various states of (COVID-19) protocol.”

As the team travelled together across the country, all players, coaches and staff will undergo mandatory testing for the next several days. According to a release, the club is working with the CFL Medical Committee and following all COVID-19 policies and procedures set by the CFL.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rider fans touch down in Nova Scotia

Out of an abundance of caution, the team will not practice on Tuesday but is expecting to resume all on field activities on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Rider fans touchdown in Nova Scotia' Rider fans touchdown in Nova Scotia
Rider fans touchdown in Nova Scotia
