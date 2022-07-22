Menu

Crime

Police look for victim of ‘hate-motivated’ assault at Kitchener restaurant

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 9:48 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a man that was a victim of a "hate-motivated" asssault at a restaurant in downtown Kitchener at the end of June. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a man that was a victim of a "hate-motivated" asssault at a restaurant in downtown Kitchener at the end of June. Canadian Press

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a man who was a victim of a “hate-motivated” assault at a restaurant in downtown Kitchener at the end of June.

Police say officers were called to Crabby Joe’s on King Street at 2 a.m on June 30, after the report of an assault.

Read more: Police investigate string of suspicious incidents in Waterloo’s University District

They say two men assaulted a third in what officers believe was a hate-motivated incident.

Police say that witnesses told the officers that the victim left the scene before the officers were able to arrive.

Read more: Thieves remove 4 catalytic converters from vehicles on Kitchener business’s lot

They say the victim was left with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not say if they have located the suspects but police are still looking to speak with the victim.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

