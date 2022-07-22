Police look for victim of ‘hate-motivated’ assault at Kitchener restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a man who was a victim of a “hate-motivated” assault at a restaurant in downtown Kitchener at the end of June.

Police say officers were called to Crabby Joe’s on King Street at 2 a.m on June 30, after the report of an assault.

They say two men assaulted a third in what officers believe was a hate-motivated incident.

Police say that witnesses told the officers that the victim left the scene before the officers were able to arrive.

They say the victim was left with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not say if they have located the suspects but police are still looking to speak with the victim.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.