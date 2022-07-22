Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings issued in southern Ontario for 4th straight day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2022 7:28 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario summer forecast 2022' Ontario summer forecast 2022
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario summer forecast 2022 – Jun 21, 2022

TORONTO — Several regions in southern Ontario continue to be under heat warnings for a fourth consecutive day Friday, with sweltering conditions expected to last into Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued alerts for nine affected regions, including Toronto, Niagara and Dunnville, as well as Halton-Peel, Sarnia and Windsor.

Much of the province has been experiencing scorching, humid weather this week, with daytime temperatures in the low 30s, but feeling like the upper 30s with humidex values.

Trending Stories

Read more: Heat warning issued again for the Toronto area with ‘hot and humid conditions’ expected

Forecasts call for temperatures to approach the upper 30s with humidity in most regions today, and a 40-degree humidex on Saturday.

The weather agency has said overnight lows near 20 C in most regions will provide little relief from the heat. It says there’s a possibility of the heat stretching into Sunday, however it expects cooler temperatures by then.

Story continues below advertisement

Parts of northern Ontario also experienced heat warnings earlier in the week.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagWeather tagHeat Wave tagOntario weather tagHot Summer tagOntario heat tagOntario heat wave tagsouthern ontario heat waves tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers