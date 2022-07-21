Vernon, B.C. man appeals for witnesses after alleged hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C. man involved in a collision over the weekend is appealing to the public for tips, as police investigate the alleged hit and run.

Thomas Young says he was on the sidewalk when his wheelchair was broadsided by a vehicle coming out of an alley.

“[The driver] gets out of her vehicle, when she finally does come to a stop, because I’m screaming…bloody murder,” recalled Young.

“She turns around, gets out for two seconds, removes her really dark glasses from the top of her head [and] says, ‘Did I break anything?’ and I said, ‘Yes!'”

The collision happened around 3:45 on Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of 43 Avenue in Vernon.

Young was headed along the sidewalk to a nearby bus stop.

The Vernon man says, after the crash, he moved his wheelchair a few feet from the alley to test whether it was still driveable.

“When I move four or five feet up, immediately behind me I hear the car door slam and her peeling away,” Young said.

He said he turned his wheelchair around to see the vehicle down the street waiting at a traffic light.

Young says he is bothered by the “lack of consideration for others.”

“For someone to do what they’ve done…. and has the gall to turn around and just drive away to ignore the matter, avoid the matter, that is just totally wrong,” Young said.

Young says his injuries from the crash include a concussion and back pain, and his wheelchair was also damaged.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle has since been identified and is cooperating with investigators.

The RCMP says the investigation has yet to determine if the incident was a hit and run.

Both police and Young are asking anyone who may have caught the crash on dashcam video or witnessed it to come forward.