Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Jake Dolegala excited for potential first CFL start

After a long COVID-filled week that kept the Saskatchewan Roughriders off of the field, the team returned to practice at Mosaic Stadium Thursday, ahead of their recently moved Sunday tilt against the Toronto Argonauts.

Practicing for the first time in a week on a Thursday is rare enough in the CFL, rarer still was the lack of bodies present during practice – 11 Riders currently remain in COVID protocol.

The most glaring difference during Thursday afternoon’s proceedings was the number of quarterbacks on the field; there were only two. And that’s only if you count former signal-caller turned Riders offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jason Maas.

The lone man taking snaps on the afternoon was third string QB Jake Dolegala, who looked good taking the first team reps, zipping the ball quick and hard to his receivers, in the absence of starter Cody Fajardo and backup Mason Fine.

1:42 Saskatchewan Roughriders see additional 6 players test positive for COVID-19 Saskatchewan Roughriders see additional 6 players test positive for COVID-19

“It was good to get out there, get some reps in, it’s a little different than taking mental reps behind, but it was a good day,” Dolegala said. “I’m just preparing everyday like I will be the starter (on Sunday) and you know, it’s (Head Coach Craig Dickenson’s) call at the end of the day.”

With Dolegala’s body of work plus the positive attitude he’s brought throughout the season, his head coach has nothing but confidence and support for the 25-year-old should he start Sunday’s rematch with the Argonauts.

“Jake’s a good football player, he’s played a lot of football, he can run this offence, he can move the ball,” Dickenson said. “We’re confident that we can win with him.”