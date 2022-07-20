Menu

Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders see additional 6 players test positive for COVID-19

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 1:40 pm

A total of 10 Saskatchewan Roughriders players have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said in a release that an additional six were added to the list, and the team’s Wednesday practice has been cancelled.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders members, staff test positive for COVID-19

It added that there has been no decision made on whether Thursday’s practice, or this weekend’s game against the Toronto Argonauts, will go ahead.

Roughriders vice-president of football operations Jeremy O’Day will be speaking to media Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

