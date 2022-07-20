Saskatchewan Roughriders see additional 6 players test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 10 Saskatchewan Roughriders players have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said in a release that an additional six were added to the list, and the team’s Wednesday practice has been cancelled.

It added that there has been no decision made on whether Thursday’s practice, or this weekend’s game against the Toronto Argonauts, will go ahead.

Roughriders vice-president of football operations Jeremy O’Day will be speaking to media Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

