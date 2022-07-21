Menu

Environment

Blue-green algae advisory issued for Lac Ste. Anne days before Pope Francis visit

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 7:36 pm
Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site View image in full screen
People work to lay new sod at the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site ahead of the papal visit. Global News

Just days before a small Alberta lake community is set to be inundated with people from around the world, a health advisory has been issued for the body of water Pope Francis is set to visit.

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services issued a blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) advisory for Lac Ste. Anne.

The pope is set to visit the lake northeast of Edmonton next Tuesday, although he is not expected to enter the water.

A large pilgrimage takes place there each year.

Read more: Alberta seeing high demand for Pope Francis’ public events

“We acknowledge that this lake is of high significance to many people, and we anticipate that it will be visited by large numbers of people next week as part of the Papal visit,” AHS said.

“We are working closely with organizers of the visit to ensure that people can reduce their risk if they choose to visit the lake.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta Beach businesses busy ahead of Pope Francis’ visit' Alberta Beach businesses busy ahead of Pope Francis’ visit
Alberta Beach businesses busy ahead of Pope Francis’ visit

The site coordinator for the papal visit told Global News earlier this week there would be wash stations available on site for Tuesday’s event.

“The health and safety of everyone attending the pilgrimage is a top priority,” Andrew Ehrkamp, the spokesperson for the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton, said on Thursday.

“There is no change to the schedule of the papal visit.

“The Archdiocese is working with the provincial, federal and county governments to ensure the Holy Father’s visit is a success.”

Trending Stories

Read more: New sod, more bathrooms and a police walkthrough, Lac Ste. Anne prepares for the Pope

Lac Ste. Anne is considered a sacred place for some Indigenous peoples and has become known as a place of healing.

The lake is the site of an annual pilgrimage, which had grown to about 40,000 people in 2019 — the year before it shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s to resume in person this year from July 25 to 28.

Read more: ‘Largest spiritual Indigenous gathering’ to return to Alberta lake during Pope’s visit

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and often become visible when weather conditions are calm.

Weather and wind conditions can cause algae blooms to move from one location in the lake to another. Due to this, the advisory will remain in effect for all of Lac Ste. Anne until further notice, AHS said.

Appearing like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, the bacteria can be blue-green, greenish-brown, brown, and/or pinkish-red and often smells musty or grassy.

Blue green algae View image in full screen
AHS is warning of blue-green algae advisories in place at several Alberta lakes. File/Global News

AHS says people should not drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational lakes in Alberta and while the advisory is active, pets should not drink from affected lakes either.

The health authority said boiling lake water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae.

People who come in contact with visible blue-green algae blooms may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea. AHS said symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days.

Read more: Scientist publishes study on blue-green algae; urges Alberta government to act

AHS said areas of the lake in which the blue-green algae bloom is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes, even while the health advisory is in effect.

Click to play video: 'Water warning after pet dies from suspected blue-green algae exposure in Alberta' Water warning after pet dies from suspected blue-green algae exposure in Alberta
Water warning after pet dies from suspected blue-green algae exposure in Alberta – Jul 7, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
