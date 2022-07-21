Police seek to identify 4 suspects after robbery at Oshawa jewelry store

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at a jewelry store in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at Bellagio Jewellers on King Street West, located inside the Oshawa Centre.

Police said four suspects allegedly entered the store with hammers and one handgun.

“The suspects smashed glass cabinets and stole jewelry,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Police said the store’s employees were not physically injured in the incident.

Officers are now seeking to identify four male suspects.

The first was seen wearing a black toque, a black jacket, grey joggers and was carrying a backpack.

The second suspect was also wearing a black toque, a hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes and a mask.

Police said the third suspect was wearing sunglasses, a hooded sweater, blue pants and black shoes. He was carrying a gym bag.

The fourth suspect was seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, black shoes and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.