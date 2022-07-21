Residents safely evacuated from West Kelowna house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in the 1500 block of Klein Road in West Kelowna has left four people in the care of Emergency Support Services.

The fire started just after midnight in the Rose Valley neighbourhood, and deputy fire chief Chad Gartrell said in a press release on Thursday morning that crews found flames in the basement on the back side of the residence when they arrived.

“Crews did a great job moving large diameter hand lines in position to get an initial knock on the fire prior to making entry to extinguish the fire and complete a primary search for occupants,” Gartrell said in a press release.

“All residents made it out safely and are placed in the care of ESS until alternate arrangements can be made, the homeowners are insured for fire damage.”

Investigators expected to return to the scene of the fire on Thursday in an attempt to determine a cause. The fire is not considered suspicious in nature.

