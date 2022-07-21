Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine shots for London, Ont. children under 5 open next week

Send this page to someone via email

Children between six months and five years old will be able to get a pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario’s Middlesex London region as soon as next week.

The Middlesex London Health Unit said parents, guardians and caregivers will be able to book appointments for their children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next Thursday morning.

The lower-dose Moderna vaccine will be available at the mass vaccination clinics at the Western Fair District Agriplex and Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges, the health unit said.

“We expect there are a lot of parents and caregivers who want to ensure their children are as protected against COVID-19 as they can be,” says Dr. Alex Summers, Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way for families to make sure their children get optimal protection against the virus.”

Booking will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, on the MLHU’s vaccine booking website.

The health unit is expecting demand for appointments to be high and is advising people to book an appointment several days in advance due to availability.

Health officials say it is also important to wait two weeks between the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines the child may have received.

In addition to announcing the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the province also indicated that immunocompromised children between 12 and 17 years old can receive a second booster dose (fifth dose) of the vaccine once 168 days have passed since their last dose.

For additional COVID-19 vaccination information, visit the health unit’s website. In addition to the Health Unit’s vaccination clinics, COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available through local pharmacies.