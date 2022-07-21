Menu

Health

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine shots for London, Ont. children under 5 open next week

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 21, 2022 3:21 pm
A child prepares to receive her COVID-19 vaccine shot at a children's vaccine clinic held at the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on Sunday, December 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Children between six months and five years old will be able to get a pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario’s Middlesex London region as soon as next week.

The Middlesex London Health Unit said parents, guardians and caregivers will be able to book appointments for their children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next Thursday morning.

The lower-dose Moderna vaccine will be available at the mass vaccination clinics at the Western Fair District Agriplex and Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges, the health unit said.

Read more: Ontario to receive pediatric COVID-19 vaccine next week

“We expect there are a lot of parents and caregivers who want to ensure their children are as protected against COVID-19 as they can be,” says Dr. Alex Summers, Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way for families to make sure their children get optimal protection against the virus.”

Booking will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, on the MLHU’s vaccine booking website.

The health unit is expecting demand for appointments to be high and is advising people to book an appointment several days in advance due to availability.

Health officials say it is also important to wait two weeks between the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines the child may have received.

Read more: Thousands of Ontario students behind on vaccines usually administered in schools

In addition to announcing the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the province also indicated that immunocompromised children between 12 and 17 years old can receive a second booster dose (fifth dose) of the vaccine once 168 days have passed since their last dose.

Story continues below advertisement

For additional COVID-19 vaccination information, visit the health unit’s website. In addition to the Health Unit’s vaccination clinics, COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available through local pharmacies.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
