Halifax woman charged for assaulting police officer who responded to dog in hot car

A 76-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer who responded to a dog being left in a hot car in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they were called just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a parking lot in the 3000 block of Kempt Road.

“Officers arrived on scene and spoke with witnesses who confirmed the dog had been in the vehicle for over 20 minutes,” HRP wrote in a news release.

“Officers observed the dog to be in distress and quickly removed it from the vehicle and provided it water.”

It was at this point, police allege, the dog’s owner came out of a business and “assaulted one of the officers on scene.”

The woman was arrested.

She is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date on the charge of assaulting a peace officer. She was also issued a summary offence ticket for causing an animal to be in distress.

Police are taking the opportunity to remind pet owners not to leave animals in parked vehicles.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for mainland Nova Scotia that spans until Saturday.

Maximum daytime temperatures in the Halifax is forecasted to reach 32 C, with a humidex level of 38. Minimum overnight temperatures will be 18 to 22 degrees.

