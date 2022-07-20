Menu

Environment

Heat warnings issued for N.S. and N.B. over next 3 days

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 4:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Feeling the heat: an update on the summer forecast' Feeling the heat: an update on the summer forecast
Scorching heat is blanketing many parts of Canada and abroad. Global’s Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell gives an update on the summer forecast and whether this is the new norm.

Heat warnings have been issued for both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for the first time this summer, with humidex levels reaching the upper 30s.

New Brunswick has issued a Heat Alert Level 1 for Thursday through Saturday. Level 1 is issued when “vulnerable persons may be affected” by the heat.

Read more: Europe heat wave - Photos show impact of wildfires, extreme heat

“The main cause of illness and death during a heat wave is the aggravation of pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases,” the province notes on its website.

Environment Canada’s heat warning covers most of New Brunswick, from the Acadian Peninsula down to St. Stephen. Maximum daytime temperatures are expected to reach 30 to 32 C, except for cooler along parts of the coast. Overnight temperatures will be around 20 C.

“A combination of very warm temperatures and elevated humidity will create very high humidex values over the next several days,” said Environment Canada.

“The highest values expected to occur over most areas on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to turn cooler Sunday evening.”

Heat warnings have also been issued for mainland Nova Scotia — also for the next three days.

Maximum daytime temperatures in the Halifax is forecasted to reach 32 C, with a humidex level of 38. Minimum overnight temperatures will be 18 to 22 degrees.

Once again, temperatures are anticipated to turn cooler on Sunday evening.

Health Canada’s tips for staying safe during extreme heat include being aware of forecasts, checking in on high-risk people, and staying hydrated.

