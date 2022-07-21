What you need to know about Pope Francis’ mass in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Pope Francis will arrive in Edmonton on Sunday morning, ahead of several appearances he has scheduled in the capital region.

One of the biggest events planned in Edmonton is his open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday morning.

Read more: People travelling great distance to see Pope Francis amid Canada trip

Preparations are well underway for the mass and the City of Edmonton has released pertinent details those attending the mass, and those in the area, will need to know.

Papal mass at Commonwealth

The mass itself starts at 10:30 a.m. MT Tuesday, though the city said programming is set to begin at 8:15 a.m. People are encouraged to arrive early.

The doors to the football stadium, which holds about 65,000 people, are set to open at 7:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Groups prepare to travel to Edmonton to hear from the Pope

The city said people who are seated on the floor must be in their seats by 8:30 a.m.

Getting into the stadium

Mobile tickets are required to enter the stadium. People are asked to have their tickets loaded in the Ticketmaster mobile app, or saved on their mobile device.

Read more: Edmonton papal mass electronic tickets causing anxiety for seniors

What can I bring into the stadium?

People can bring with them clear bags that are 12″x12″x6″ in size, or non-clear bags that are under 4.5″x6.5.” The bags can have snacks in them and water in a plastic 750ml bottle.

No glass containers are allowed inside the stadium.

More information on what is and is not allowed inside the stadium can be found on the city’s website.

Is there parking?

There is no parking at the stadium. People are asked to take public transit to and from Commonwealth.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, there will be parking restrictions in place around the stadium.

Parking lots at Commonwealth Stadium and the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre will be closed on July 25 at 1 p.m. until July 26 at 1 p.m. when the facility reopens

Stadium Park & Ride lot will be closed from 9 p.m. on July 25 until 2 p.m. on July 26

Residential parking restrictions will be in effect in the neighbourhoods around Commonwealth Stadium on July 26

On July 25, there will be no on-street roadway parking in the road closure area around Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples

2:05 Residential school survivors preparing for papal visit in Edmonton Residential school survivors preparing for papal visit in Edmonton

Public transit options

People with tickets to the mass can use those as free fare for regular bus, LRT and park and ride services from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Park and ride services will be available between Commonwealth Stadium and a number of Edmonton transit stations. The city said park and ride buses will start running at 7 a.m. and run approximately every five minutes from the following locations:

Story continues below advertisement

Calder City Lot (124 Street and 124 Avenue)

Davies City Lot (86 Street and 61 Avenue)

Eaux Claires Lot (97 Street and 157 Avenue)

Lewis Farms (1021 Webber Greens Drive) The city warns this lot has fewer parking stalls available due to construction. People who use this lot are encouraged to arrive early.

Mill Woods Town Centre (66 Street and 23 Avenue)

Downtown route: Eastbound buses will stop between 107 Street and 97 Street on Jasper Avenue. Northbound buses will stop between Jasper Avenue and 107 Avenue on 97 Street.

ETS bus routes 2, 3 and 101 also run near the stadium and the Capital Line LRT is another option.

Rec centre closure

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre will close to the public at 1 p.m. Monday and reopen at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Road closures

There are several road closures in place in Edmonton during the Pope’s visit to Edmonton, starting this weekend.

Saturday, July 23 at 8 a.m. to Tuesday, July 26 at 10 p.m.:

96 Street, from 108 Avenue to 108A Avenue, including the east sidewalk

108A Avenue, from 96 Street east to the first alleyway

Alleyways east of 96 Street and south of 108A Avenue to 108 Avenue

Monday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

96 Street, from 107A Avenue to 109 Avenue

108 Avenue, from 95 Street to 97 Street

108A Avenue, from 95 Street to 97 Street

109 Avenue, from 95 Street to 97 Street

No on-street parking will be permitted during this time. Local area residents may exit the area, however vehicle re-entry will only be permitted after the roads reopen at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Stadium Road, from 92 Street to 112 Avenue

Muttart crossing, from Stadium Road to 106A Avenue

107A Avenue eastbound lanes, from 92 Street to 95 Street

Expect travel delays along 112 Avenue and 111 Avenue, from 82 Street to 97 Street

Expect travel delays along 95 Street and 97 Street, from 103A Avenue to 118 Avenue

Alberta Transportation has also warned of rolling highway closures around the city during the Pope’s visit next week.

Story continues below advertisement