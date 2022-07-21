Menu

Canada

OPP seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 11:56 am
Police are searching for 60-year-old Kevin Belanger, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 60-year-old Kevin Belanger, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release. Global Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement, or R.O.P.E, Squad, is searching for 60-year-old Kevin Belanger who they say is in breach of his statutory release.

Belanger is described as standing five feet seven inches, 142 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a sentence of six years and three months for a number of convictions including:

  • seven counts of personating a peace officer
  • five counts of fraud under $5,000
  • identity fraud
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • utter forged document
  • failure to comply with recognizance and,
  • using a badge to personate a peace officer.

Police say Belanger is known to frequent the Prescott, Cornwall, Ottawa and Hamilton areas.

Anyone with information can contact police.

