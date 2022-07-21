OPP seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement, or R.O.P.E, Squad, is searching for 60-year-old Kevin Belanger who they say is in breach of his statutory release.

Belanger is described as standing five feet seven inches, 142 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a sentence of six years and three months for a number of convictions including:

seven counts of personating a peace officer

five counts of fraud under $5,000

identity fraud

possession of property obtained by crime

utter forged document

failure to comply with recognizance and,

using a badge to personate a peace officer.

Police say Belanger is known to frequent the Prescott, Cornwall, Ottawa and Hamilton areas.

Anyone with information can contact police.