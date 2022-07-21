Contingency plans in place in event of strike at Ontario casinos: Great Canadian Gaming

Send this page to someone via email

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. says contingency plans are in place in the event of a strike at its casinos in Ontario.

On Monday, Unifor said more than 2,000 unionized employees at eight GCG casinos in Ontario are set to strike on Friday if a new work agreement can’t be reached. Issues include wages, benefits, pensions and converting more part-time roles to full-time.

In a statement to Global News on Thursday, Great Canadian Gaming said negotiations with Unifor continue.

“Great Canadian Gaming continues to negotiate with members of Unifor and is committed to reaching an agreement that provides our team members with fair and attractive wages, benefits and careers,” the company said.

The company said that in the event of a strike by employees in Ontario, it is “prepared with contingency plans to minimize disruption and continue operations for our guests.”

Details on contingency plans were not provided.

Unifor said the following sites may see strike action:

Great Blue Heron Casino in Port Perry

Casino Woodbine in Etobicoke

Pickering Casino Resort

Casino Ajax

Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands in Gananoque

Shorelines Casino Peterborough

Elements Casino Brantford

Elements Casino Mohawk in Milton

Workers that may hit the picket line include staff for table games and slots, security, cashiering, food and beverage, kitchen and culinary, guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance.

Global News has reached out to Unifor for an update.

more to come

