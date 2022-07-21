Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Contingency plans in place in event of strike at Ontario casinos: Great Canadian Gaming

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 11:40 am
Great Canadian Gaming says contingency plans are in place in the event of a strike by more than 2,000 employees at the company's casinos in Ontario. View image in full screen
Great Canadian Gaming says contingency plans are in place in the event of a strike by more than 2,000 employees at the company's casinos in Ontario. AP file photo

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. says contingency plans are in place in the event of a strike at its casinos in Ontario.

On Monday, Unifor said more than 2,000 unionized employees at eight GCG casinos in Ontario are set to strike on Friday if a new work agreement can’t be reached. Issues include wages, benefits, pensions and converting more part-time roles to full-time.

Read more: Staff at 8 Ontario casinos set to strike if new work agreement not reached by July 22

In a statement to Global News on Thursday, Great Canadian Gaming said negotiations with Unifor continue.

“Great Canadian Gaming continues to negotiate with members of Unifor and is committed to reaching an agreement that provides our team members with fair and attractive wages, benefits and careers,” the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said that in the event of a strike by employees in Ontario, it is “prepared with contingency plans to minimize disruption and continue operations for our guests.”

Trending Stories

Details on contingency plans were not provided.

Unifor said the following sites may see strike action:

  • Great Blue Heron Casino in Port Perry
  • Casino Woodbine in Etobicoke
  • Pickering Casino Resort
  • Casino Ajax
  • Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands in Gananoque
  • Shorelines Casino Peterborough
  • Elements Casino Brantford
  • Elements Casino Mohawk in Milton

Workers that may hit the picket line include staff for table games and slots, security, cashiering, food and beverage, kitchen and culinary, guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance.

Global News has reached out to Unifor for an update.

more to come

Click to play video: 'Ontario launches new online gambling market' Ontario launches new online gambling market
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gambling tagCasino tagcasinos taggreat canadian gaming tagOntario casinos tagGreat Canadian Gaming Corporation tagOntairo casino strike tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers