Staff at 8 Ontario casinos set to strike if new work agreement not reached by July 22

More than 2,000 unionized employees at eight casinos in Ontario have voted to strike if a new agreement can’t be reached by Friday.

According to Unifor, workers at eight casinos run by the Great Canadian Gaming Corp. will strike if a deal isn’t reached by midnight.

Among the issues are wages, benefits, pensions for staff working at table games, slots, security, cashiering, food and beverage, kitchen and culinary, guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance. Unifor says it is also seeking to increase the share of “good, stable” jobs by converting part-time or “casual” positions into full-time jobs.

Local 1090 represents 1,500 gaming workers at

Great Blue Heron Casino in Port Perry

Casino Woodbine in Etobicoke

Pickering Casino Resort

Casino Ajax

Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands in Gananoque

Shorelines Casino Peterborough

Local 252 represents 30 security workers at Elements Casino Mohawk in Milton.

Local 504 represents 300 workers at Elements Casino Brantford plus 275 workers at Elements Casino Mohawk (slots) and Elements Casino Flamboro in Dundas with collective agreements that expire in fall 2022 and spring 2023, respectively.

“Casino employers have bounced back following the pandemic-related closures,” stated Lana Payne, Unifor national secretary-treasurer on Monday. “Our goal at the bargaining table is to share some of those gains with the workers who make casinos successful.”

Corey Dalton, president of Local 1090, said the workers value their customers and relationships built with guests over the years.

“Good wages and benefits translates directly into job satisfaction and that’s good for business,” he said.

Great Canadian Gaming was acquired by Apollo Global Management in September 2021. Global News has reached out to Great Canadian Gaming for comment.

