Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man in critical condition after industrial accident in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 9:17 am
1 min read
FILE - A Peel Regional Police cruiser. A man was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after an industrial accident. View image in full screen
FILE - A Peel Regional Police cruiser. A man was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after an industrial accident. Adam Dabrowski /Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say a man was rushed to hospital after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Thursday.

Police said the accident happened at around 7 a.m. near Drew and Bramalea roads.

Peel Paramedics told Global News the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

There is no word on what happened during the accident. Police said the Ministry of Labour would be investigating.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices