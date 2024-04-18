Man in critical condition after industrial accident in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man was rushed to hospital after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Thursday.
Police said the accident happened at around 7 a.m. near Drew and Bramalea roads.
Peel Paramedics told Global News the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
There is no word on what happened during the accident. Police said the Ministry of Labour would be investigating.
