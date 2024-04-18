Man in critical condition after industrial accident in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man was rushed to hospital after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Thursday.

Police said the accident happened at around 7 a.m. near Drew and Bramalea roads.

Peel Paramedics told Global News the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what happened during the accident. Police said the Ministry of Labour would be investigating.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:

– Area of Drew Road/Bramalea Road in #mississauga

– One adult male victim transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries

– Ministry of Labour will be attending

– C/R at 7:01 am

– PR24027574 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 18, 2024