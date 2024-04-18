Police watchdog charges Peel officer involved in crash that seriously injured woman

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Peel Regional Police officer after a crash on August 2023 in Brampton involving a woman who was seriously injured.

On Aug. 28, 2023, the Special Investigations Unit that investigates incidents involving officers, said the crash happened at Bovaird Drive East and Dixie Road.

A marked SUV driven by a police officer was en route to a medical-related call for service when it collided with a civilian vehicle, SIU said. A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in the crash.

In an update on Thursday, SIU said they have “reasonable grounds to believe a Peel Regional Police officer committed a criminal offence” in the collision.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“As a result of the SIU investigation, Acting Sergeant (A/Sgt) Jonathan Kreis is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, contrary to section 320.13(2) of the Criminal Code,” the SIU said.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

View image in full screen The scene following a collision between a civilian vehicle and a Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

SIU Charges @PeelPolice Officer in Relation to Collision that Seriously Injured Woman in Brampton in Aug 2023

– A/Sgt Jonathan Kreis is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

News Release: https://t.co/HgXxeBpTnA Francais: https://t.co/7msCRGSCnd — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) April 18, 2024