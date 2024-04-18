Menu

Crime

Police watchdog charges Peel officer involved in crash that seriously injured woman

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 10:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SIU investigating police-involved Brampton crash'
SIU investigating police-involved Brampton crash
WATCH: A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash in Brampton. Shallima Maharaj has the details – Aug 29, 2023
Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Peel Regional Police officer after a crash on August 2023 in Brampton involving a woman who was seriously injured.

On Aug. 28, 2023, the Special Investigations Unit that investigates incidents involving officers, said the crash happened at Bovaird Drive East and Dixie Road.

A marked SUV driven by a police officer was en route to a medical-related call for service when it collided with a civilian vehicle, SIU said. A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in the crash.

In an update on Thursday, SIU said they have “reasonable grounds to believe a Peel Regional Police officer committed a criminal offence” in the collision.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“As a result of the SIU investigation, Acting Sergeant (A/Sgt) Jonathan Kreis is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, contrary to section 320.13(2) of the Criminal Code,” the SIU said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

The scene following a collision between a civilian vehicle and a Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. View image in full screen
The scene following a collision between a civilian vehicle and a Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. Shallima Maharaj / Global News
