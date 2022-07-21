Menu

Crime

Camper van stolen from Cavan-Monaghan residence: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 10:30 am
Peterborough police are looking for a stolen camper RV like this one. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a stolen camper RV like this one. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a recreational vehicle from a residence in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Peterborough Police Service the theft of a 2004 Ford Great West camper van was reported to officers on Wednesday.

Read more: Camper van destroyed by fire near Cobourg

It’s believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. on July 15 and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say there was a report of the vehicle at a gas station in the area of Highway 7A and Highway 35.

Trending Stories

The vehicle is white with a turquoise stripe and has Ontario licence plate AZWN251.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Fire destroys recreational vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Cobourg
