Camper van stolen from Cavan-Monaghan residence: Peterborough police

Peterborough police are investigating the theft of a recreational vehicle from a residence in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Peterborough Police Service the theft of a 2004 Ford Great West camper van was reported to officers on Wednesday.

It’s believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. on July 15 and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say there was a report of the vehicle at a gas station in the area of Highway 7A and Highway 35.

The vehicle is white with a turquoise stripe and has Ontario licence plate AZWN251.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

