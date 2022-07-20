Menu

Health

Sewage spill north of Gimli, Man. closes Spruce Sands beach

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 8:00 pm
This 2006 colorized scanning electron micrograph image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of the Escherichia coli bacteria. E. coli is one of the germs that can cause sepsis.
This 2006 colorized scanning electron micrograph image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of the Escherichia coli bacteria. E. coli is one of the germs that can cause sepsis. Janice Carr/CDC via AP

A sewage spill has closed a beach near Gimli, Man.

The province says damage done to a line during routine ditch maintenance led to the spill on July 15 near Spruce Sands beach, roughly 16 kilometres north of Gimli.

Read more: Winnipeg councillors call for shorter timeline on sewer upgrades after 59M litres of waste dumped in Red River

Officials warn the spill is affecting local water quality and has raised E. coli levels.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to be funded by all levels of government' Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to be funded by all levels of government
Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to be funded by all levels of government – Jul 23, 2021

Beach closure signs were posted Wednesday, warning that neither people nor pets should enter the water at the beach until water testing meets recreational water quality levels.

Read more: Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to be funded by all levels of government

Officials say water levels are being reduced in the ditch where the line was damaged so it can be either repaired or replaced.

The province says testing is being done at other beaches in the area, but so far, no other closures have been announced.

