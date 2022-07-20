Sewage spill north of Gimli, Man. closes Spruce Sands beach

Send this page to someone via email

A sewage spill has closed a beach near Gimli, Man.

The province says damage done to a line during routine ditch maintenance led to the spill on July 15 near Spruce Sands beach, roughly 16 kilometres north of Gimli.

Officials warn the spill is affecting local water quality and has raised E. coli levels.

Beach closure signs were posted Wednesday, warning that neither people nor pets should enter the water at the beach until water testing meets recreational water quality levels.

Officials say water levels are being reduced in the ditch where the line was damaged so it can be either repaired or replaced.

The province says testing is being done at other beaches in the area, but so far, no other closures have been announced.