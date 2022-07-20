Coquitlam drug lab found and dismantled: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A clandestine laboratory in Coquitlam, B.C., has been found and dismantled by the Mounties.

Officers were alerted by the Coquitlam Fire Services on July 15, that they had discovered the laboratory at a warehouse unit at 86 North Bend Street.

The Coquitlam RCMP drugs and organized crime unit, with help from the federal RCMP clandestine laboratory enforcement and response team, forensic identification section and Health Canada, dismantled the laboratory over a four-day period.

Health Canada is analyzing seized materials from the site to identify the nature of the potential drugs that were making their way out of the illicit drug lab.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the laboratory but it is unclear if the man has been charged.

He was released and police said there is no further risk to public safety.

