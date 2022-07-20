Menu

Crime

Coquitlam drug lab found and dismantled: RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 5:21 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
A drug laboratory was found and dismantled in Coquitlam, according to the RCMP. File/Getty

A clandestine laboratory in Coquitlam, B.C., has been found and dismantled by the Mounties.

Officers were alerted by the Coquitlam Fire Services on July 15, that they had discovered the laboratory at a warehouse unit at 86 North Bend Street.

Read more: 10 Alberta suspects face 139 charges in one of Canada’s largest fentanyl seizures

The Coquitlam RCMP drugs and organized crime unit, with help from the federal RCMP clandestine laboratory enforcement and response team, forensic identification section and Health Canada, dismantled the laboratory over a four-day period.

Health Canada is analyzing seized materials from the site to identify the nature of the potential drugs that were making their way out of the illicit drug lab.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 5, seize weapons, drugs and at least $1M in cash

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the laboratory but it is unclear if the man has been charged.

He was released and police said there is no further risk to public safety.

