Crime

OPP shut down clandestine drug lab in Lasalle, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 10:13 am
OPP and the Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team (CLIRT) received information earlier this month alleging the suspected lab was operating in LaSalle, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP and the Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team (CLIRT) received information earlier this month alleging the suspected lab was operating in LaSalle, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police

Police seized more than two kilograms of cocaine as well as significant amounts of chemicals from a clandestine synthetic drug lab in LaSalle, Ont., on Tuesday.

A clandestine synthetic drug lab is a secret or concealed location where suspects use chemicals to produce or prepare man-made drugs.

OPP and the clandestine laboratory investigative response team received information earlier this month alleging the lab was operating in the town.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed in a residential home where police located the clandestine synthetic drug lab, which they say was processing cocaine.

According to police, over two kilograms of cocaine were seized as well as additional chemicals associated with a cocaine extraction lab.

Two kilograms of cocaine seized by OPP Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team (CLIRT) in LaSalle, Ont., on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Two kilograms of cocaine seized by OPP Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team (CLIRT) in LaSalle, Ont., on Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police

Commercial grade flammable chemicals were also removed from the location by a hazardous waste management company.

There is no concern for public safety as crews dismantle the lab, police said.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing..

Bulk chemical drums located in the shed of a property in LaSalle, Ont., where the OPP’s clandestine laboratory investigative response team discovered a clandestine synthetic drug lab on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Bulk chemical drums located in the shed of a property in LaSalle, Ont., where the OPP’s clandestine laboratory investigative response team discovered a clandestine synthetic drug lab on Tuesday. Ontario Provincial Police
