ASIRT seeking witnesses, video in Calgary officer-involved shooting

Alberta’s police watchdog says a large garden tool was recovered from the scene of Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating what led to the shooting of a man outside a home in the 12100 block of Coventry Hills Way N.E.

In a news release Wednesday, ASIRT said the man had knocked on the door around 9:45 p.m., claiming he was being chased by someone.

The resident didn’t let him inside, and called police.

When officers arrived, ASIRT said the man suddenly ran from the backyard toward them.

That’s when police said two officers discharged their service weapons. The man was taken into custody and was immediately treated by officers until an ambulance arrived. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A large garden tool was located in the front yard, near where the male had been, ASIRT said Wednesday.

View image in full screen The large garden tool located at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary July 17, 2022. Courtesy: ASIRT

Investigators believe the man had been knocking on other doors in the area prior to being shot.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen anything around the time of the shooting, or anyone with video to come forward and call 403-592-4306.

