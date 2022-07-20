Clement Avenue in downtown Kelowna to undergo month-long lane closure

Send this page to someone via email

Starting next week, two blocks of Clement Avenue in downtown Kelowna will undergo a temporary lane closure for the next month or so.

On Wednesday, the City of Kelowna announced that a water main replacement for Clement Avenue, between Ellis and Richter streets, will begin on Monday, July 25.

Motorists should expect delays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the eastbound lanes of Clement being closed during those hours.

Read more: Congested Kelowna streets causing concern for cyclists

Traffic, in both directions, will flow along the westbound lanes, though motorists should give themselves extra travel time.

The city says the project should be completed around the end of August, weather depending, and that there will be no parking along Clement between Ellis and St. Paul streets during construction.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 UBCO’s proposed campus goes to city council UBCO’s proposed campus goes to city council – Jul 10, 2022

“Work may occur outside of regular construction hours including evenings, overnight, and weekends to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area,” said the city.

The city says access to Clement from St. Paul will be closed on the south side and traffic will detour on Coronation Avenue. However, access to businesses and properties will be facilitated by traffic-control personnel and signage.

2:00 Tourism on the rebound in Kelowna, B.C. Tourism on the rebound in Kelowna, B.C – Jul 2, 2022