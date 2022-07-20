Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Safety board probes float plane crash that injured 6 in rugged area of southern B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 1:20 pm
A float plane which crashed in the Northwest Territories is shown in a Transportation Safety Board handout photo. View image in full screen
A float plane which crashed in the Northwest Territories is shown in a Transportation Safety Board handout photo. The TSB has sent a team of investigators to the scene of a float plane crash in the South Chilcotin mountains north of Gold Bridge, B.C. on Sun. July 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Transportation Safety Board

The Transportation Safety Board says it has sent a team of investigators to the scene of a float plane crash in the South Chilcotin mountains north of Gold Bridge, B.C.

The plane, operated by Tyax Air Services, went down Sunday in what the company says was an emergency landing at Lorna Lake.

Six people were aboard and a statement from backcountry tour operator Tyax Adventures says all of them were hurt.

Read more: 2 people in stable condition after light aircraft crashes in Alouette Lake

It says the crash triggered an emergency locator transmitter on the De Havilland Beaver and rescuers reached the scene within hours, airlifting the injured to hospital.

Trending Stories

The pilot and one passenger were admitted for further care.

Story continues below advertisement

The safety board says team members are gathering information and assessing the crash, while Tyax Adventures says it is also investigating.

Click to play video: 'Light aircraft crashes into Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge' Light aircraft crashes into Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge
Light aircraft crashes into Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge – Apr 7, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Plane Crash tagTransportation Safety Board tagTSB tagBC Plane crash tagGold Bridge tagLorna Lake tagSix injured BC plane crash tagSouth Chilcotin tagTyax Air tagTyax Air Services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers