Guelph police lay charges in second standoff on Tuesday

A nearly three-hour standoff with police resulted in several weapons charges for a 57-year-old Guelph man.

Police say the standoff, at a home at Eramosa and Victoria Road, started shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A woman had reported to police that she was visiting a man who then allegedly held her against her will while he was armed with a knife.

Officers surrounded the home and started negotiating with the man, who eventually came outside and was taken into custody.

The charges include assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and forcible confinement.

This was the second police standoff in Guelph on Tuesday.

Police went to a home in the Eramosa/Meyer area after receiving a call about a man wielding a firearm around 2:30 p.m.

No firearm was found there and no charges were laid.