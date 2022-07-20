Menu

Politics

Wednesday marks deadline for Alberta UCP leadership contestants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Clock ticking for UCP leadership hopefuls' Clock ticking for UCP leadership hopefuls
WATCH ABOVE: The deadline for UCP leadership hopefuls is Wednesday and as Tom Vernon reports, a couple of campaigns, including Raj Sherman and Jon Horsman, were still hard at work Tuesday to sign up enough supporters.

It’s deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives and most of the contestants have already filed their applications.

The cutoff is 5 p.m. for applicants to submit a package of forms and consent documents along with at least 1,000 signatures from across Alberta and at least $75,000 towards the entry fee and good behaviour deposit.

Read more: New Alberta UCP leader to be elected on Oct. 6

Three of the nine applicants — Travis Toews, Danielle Smith and Brian Jean — have already had their applications formally accepted by the UCP.

Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Todd Loewen and Leela Aheer say they have submitted their applications, while Jon Horsman took to social media Tuesday to drum up more of the required signatures.

“We’re not quite there so we need more support,” Horsman, a long-time business executive, said in an interview with Global News on Tuesday.

“We have a path to make it, but we’re going to need a push at the end.”

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney intends to step down as UCP leader after narrow leadership win

The final candidate — Raj Sherman — is also seeking more signatures and, even if he gets them, has not been approved to run because he has not held a party membership for the required six months.

“We got 100 signatures yesterday and we have about 60 so far today. The big push is on,” Sherman said Tuesday.

“Just on the way to Sylvan Lake. I hear there’s a Conservative nomination so I’m going to crash the party and try to inspire some people to sign my nomination papers.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta UCP leadership candidates face large fees to enter race' Alberta UCP leadership candidates face large fees to enter race
Alberta UCP leadership candidates face large fees to enter race – Jun 15, 2022

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt believes the party set the threshold for the leadership race high for a reason.

“The party doesn’t want nine (candidates),” he said.

Candidates will still need to be approved after being interviewed by the party, and Bratt doesn’t think everyone will get through.

“I think the party is terrified of disunity and they felt that the smaller the pool, the less of a chance of it splintering after the fact.”

On Oct. 6, the party is to pick a replacement for Premier Jason Kenney, who announced in May that he was leaving the top job after receiving 51 per cent support in a party leadership review.

— with files from Caley Gibson, Global News.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
