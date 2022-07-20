Menu

Health

Latest details on vaccine eligibility to come from Manitoba government Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 9:37 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Manitoba will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health official, will speak to media from the Manitoba legislature at 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba’s plans for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 coming this week: health minister

Health minister Audrey Gordon said Tuesday that details about the Moderna pediatric vaccine, which was approved by Health Canada for infants and preschoolers last week, were set to be announced in the coming days.

Global News will stream the news conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young kids coming soon' Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young kids coming soon
Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young kids coming soon
