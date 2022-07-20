Latest details on vaccine eligibility to come from Manitoba government Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health official, will speak to media from the Manitoba legislature at 12:30 p.m.

Health minister Audrey Gordon said Tuesday that details about the Moderna pediatric vaccine, which was approved by Health Canada for infants and preschoolers last week, were set to be announced in the coming days.

Global News will stream the news conference on this page.

