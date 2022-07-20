SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Is COVID-19 testing needed at airports? Experts are divided

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 8:45 am
Click to play video: 'Random COVID-19 testing returns to Canada’s 4 major airports' Random COVID-19 testing returns to Canada’s 4 major airports
WATCH: Random COVID-19 testing returns to Canada's 4 major airports

Infectious disease experts are at odds over how valuable it is to randomly test travellers arriving in Canada for COVID-19, as the federal government relaunched its mandatory testing program.

The government put a pause on random testing at airports in June as long customs delays caused chaos at Canada’s airports, but relaunched the program on Tuesday at four major airports: Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal.

Read more: Random COVID-19 testing returns Tuesday at Canada’s 4 major airports

Randomly selected air travellers at those airports must now report to off-site locations to be tested for COVID-19 or pick up a self-swab kit.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, has called the tests an “early warning system” for new variants of COVID-19 as they enter Canada.

Click to play video: 'Njoo defends random testing at Canada’s airports following recent change' Njoo defends random testing at Canada’s airports following recent change
Njoo defends random testing at Canada’s airports following recent change

The government has issued several contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to companies across the country to administer the program.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Zain Chagla says there are more efficient ways to watch for variants that don’t inconvenience travellers and don’t contribute to airport delays, such as testing the wastewater at the airport.

